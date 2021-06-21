The teenage angst of Devi

THE American television series Never Have I Ever became an instant hit when it was aired in April last year.

The 10-episode coming-of-age comedy drama centres on 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar, who is trying to cope with the grief of losing her father, as well as navigating her problems related to friendship, school and romance.

Canada-born Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played the role convincingly and received rave reviews for her performance. Recently, the 19-year-old was named Breakout Actor in Time 100’s Most Influential People.

The second season of the series will be released on Netflix sometime in July. In a Zoom interview, she speaks about the role that has brought her fame as well as her determination to expand her acting range.

What do you like and dislike about your character, Devi?

Honestly, I like Devi more than I dislike her. I have grown to love her even more in the second season. She is confident, smart, sassy and sarcastic. She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve. She is fun to play.

What is Devi’s imperfection?

At times, she can be immature and make terrible decisions. But she is only 15. It is part of growing up.

How do you perceive Devi as a person?

In season one, I saw Devi as a dramatic friend who needed to get her life together. In season two, I see her more as a younger sister. She has become more mature. But she still messes up.

What do you think is the secret of the show’s success?

Besides being funny, it is also a heartwarming show. Many people can relate to Devi’s situation. There are also those who can relate to the other characters in the show.

Has the show’s popularity changed your life?

My life has definitely changed. Now, people know me before I am introduced to them. But I do not think I am a different person. I must learn to stay true to myself. I must continue to grow and allow myself to make mistakes.

Did you always wanted to be an actress?

Acting was not my first ambition. I wanted to be an animator and work with Disney. I wanted to be behind the camera. It never occurred to me that I would be in front of the camera. I fell in love with acting when I did theatre in high school.

Do you have any regrets not pursuing animation?

Since I enjoy acting, I still can be part of animation by being the voice behind an animated character.

What are the disadvantages of being an actress?

Being an actress is awesome. If I can act for the rest of my life, that would be great. I love my job so much that it outweighs the cons. The only disadvantage is the long waiting period for the next acting opportunity for a movie or a television series. Waiting is the hardest part.

What are your future plans?

I want to continue being an actress and take up more roles and play characters that are different than Devi’s character.

Are you afraid that playing Devi might stereotype you?

It may be hard for some people to see me other than Devi. But I do not doubt myself as I think I can play other characters.

Who is your all-time favourite actress?

Rachel McAdams. I look up to her. She is the perfect example of an actress who can do different roles and nails them perfectly. In one movie, she plays a mean girl, and in another, she plays a serious doctor. She can really transform herself.

What is your strength and weakness?

I am a perfectionist. I never like to mess up and I can be hard on myself. But being a perfectionist can be detrimental to one’s mental health. It can be my strength and my weakness.