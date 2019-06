The Tanjai Kamalaa Indira Dance School, will be staging their mega-production, Thillana Mohanambal (The Dance Queen Mohanambal) on June 22 and June 23 at PJ Civic Centre, Jalan Yong Shook Lin, Petaling Jaya.

The story is inspired by the 1968 Tamil movie (starring the late Shivaji Ganesan and Padmini) about warring Indian classical artists.

Bharatanatyam dancer, Mohana and a Nadaswaram artist, Sikkal Shanmughasundaram, are both very talented artists.

Initially they have ego clashes but eventually fall in love.

However the lovers face many hurdles due to wealthy men desiring Mohana and Shanmughasundaram jealousy.

The show is free of charge as it is part of NLFCS’s CSR project to promote arts & culture. Log on to www.tki.com.my for more information.