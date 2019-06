The global release of the latest BTS feature film Bring The Soul: The Movie will be on Aug 7.

This is the third film from BTS following 2018’s record-breaking release of Burn the Stage: The Movie, this eagerly-awaited film features the band celebrating the end of their Love Yourself tour in Europe after their final concert in Paris.

The movie’s audience will find themselves getting up close and personal with the stars as they share stories in the after party that has never been shared before.

Tickets will be on sale on the official website www.BringTheSoulTheMovie.com from, July 3.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information.