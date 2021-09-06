TikTok Malaysia Releases First-Ever Original Song, Perihal Dirimu

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos has made an exciting move for its musical repertoire by releasing Perihal Dirimu, its first-ever original song in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The pop track, sung by music creators Haikal Farid and Weswey was written by renowned Malaysian song-writer Aubrey Suwito and acclaimed lyricist Ad Samad, is a heart-warming anthem about self-love and loving your partner’s authentic self.

Perihal Dirimu is Suwito’s first song-writing venture for the platform and reflects the heart and soul he has been known for his entire career. Famous for writing local anthems such as Gemilang and Menuju Puncak, the artist crafted Perihal Dirimu as a light-hearted yet empowering song of self-acceptance to uplift listeners weighed down by the pandemic.

The song is a collaboration between TikTok and record label Rusa Music, which features the soulful musical stylings of up-and-coming talents Haikal Farid and Weswey.

Listeners can look forward to being serenaded by the duo’s harmonies accompanied by peppy acoustic guitars, a combination which nods to 2000’s era pop music. This release marks the first time these talents will be joining forces, and looks to be the start of more regional musical partnerships.

“TikTok has become a leading platform for music discovery, facilitating opportunities to discover many new artists and genres. From local talents like Faithlyn, to international names like Doja Cat, TikTok is making a name for itself as a hotbed for musical talent, and this upcoming release is further proof of that claim. We are so excited for Haikal and Weswey and to see this labour of love take their careers to new heights. Our mission is always to bring joy to the community through unlimited creativity and expression, and to do that across two key markets is an incredible venture for us all,“ said Sheau Mei Cheah, the Music Marketing Lead for TikTok South East Asia.

“This is a big opportunity and I am honoured to be part of this incredible project. It was love at the first sound when I heard Aubrey’s Perihal Dirimu, and it’s been an honour recording this empowering song of positivity with him. It’s also been amazing collaborating with King Weswey, and we are both hoping this song lifts the spirits of those feeling down during this pandemic so we can all keep moving towards better days ahead,“said Haikal Farid, the Malaysian half of the collaboration.

“For me, it is a very valuable experience to be able to collaborate with musicians outside Indonesia, like Haikal. Singing with him for Perihal Dirimu was a lot of fun, and I hope we have the opportunity to create more music together in future. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the producer and songwriter, Aubrey, who infused the creative process with so much joy that we all enjoyed working together,“ added Weswey (Viki Andriawan).

Pre-released exclusively on TikTok on Sept 3, Perihal Dirimu will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Sept 10, with a lyric video poised to drop at the same time.

To commemorate the launch of Perihal Dirimu, TikTok Malaysia and TikTok Indonesia will be launching the #DuhaiGadisku hashtag challenge on 4th September 2021. Fans are invited to share an empowering message with their loved ones to the gentle tunes of Haikal Farid and Weswey.

Download or open the TikTok app now to listen to Perihal Dirimu. TikTok is available for free on iOS and Android via the Apple Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.