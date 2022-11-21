Top journal apps of 2022

Choose the best one for you and download it faster, so that, you can say “Dear Diary”

JOURNALLING doesn't just come in the form of writing in a notebook using your favorite pen clipped to the side. Instead, people are now using apps to work through their thoughts and feelings. Sometimes nothing beats writing your message, like in a birthday card or love letter. When it comes to journaling, though, you no longer have to be concerned about using a traditional diary only a few times before forgetting about it and placing it in your bottom drawer, never to be seen again. You now have the ability to write, erase, and review on your smart phone. Not only can journaling apps save you from wasting money or killing trees, but they also improve your mental health. When we write down and explore our experiences, thoughts, and feelings, journaling can help to build self-awareness and understanding.

Simply transferring things from your head to writing might provide an emotional release and help you understand a situation more clearly. We separate ourselves from the concept and process it in a different way when we journal. Whether you want to save image memories alongside day notes or prefer to scribble a few phrases before bed, each of these seven journaling apps offers a unique approach to keep track of your ideas and experiences. The ideal journal app for including pictures in your entries: DIARO Diaro's strong interface is ideal for journaling lovers who enjoy staying organized and adding pictures to their writings. You can look for entries by folder, tag, location, date, or any other useful criteria. You can even swipe between entries like in a traditional journal or diary.

The most intuitive interface and the best-looking layout: JOURNEY Journey is simply one of the greatest apps for keeping a dream notebook, a gratitude journal, a work journal, or any other form of journal. Its simple, clear layout makes it easy to tailor your diary entries to your personal journaling style. Multiple photographs and videos can be attached to diary entries. Touch ID, Face ID, or PIN-protected journals, as well as automatic backups in Google Drive, can be used to protect your journal. The most secure journal app to protect your information: PENZU Some journal apps provide security and privacy features, but Penzu stands out. With double password protection and military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, this excellent journal app ensures that your entries are completely secure. Also, customize journal covers, backgrounds, and font faces with fully configurable journal features. Images can be easily inserted between text in entries.

Simple and lovely design with all the necessary features: DAY ONE Similar to Journey, Day One has an interface that is clean, minimal and visually appealing. Despite its simple look, it contains all of the features you'd expect from a powerful journal app, such as search, tags, maps, photos, and so much more. There's a nifty dark option for writing in low-light situations. You can also use IFTTT integration to generate automatic journal entries.

Best diary app for short journal or diary entries: DIARY If you're looking for an app that makes it as quick, easy, and effortless as possible to start and keep a diary or journal, Diary has you covered. It's a simple, yet powerful journal app that combines an easy-to-use design with more advanced features like password protection, cloud storage, reminders, and more. Additionally, daily/journal entries can be shared with friends via email, Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms.