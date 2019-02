TRINA JOHNSON FINN will be bringing the songs of the late Whitney Houston to life on stage at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur, on March 22 and 23, in a tribute to the late singer, themed Remembering Whitney – The Greatest Love of All.

This live music concert is brought to Kuala Lumpur direct from Las Vegas by Milestone Productions.

The multi-talented Finn is one of the few artistes who can step into Whitney’s ‘larger-than-life’ role, and perform the singer’s memorable classics, such as Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, How Will I Know, I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

No stranger to the entertainment industry, Finn has appeared on such television programmes as The Grammys, Oprah, the MTV Music Video Awards, the BET Awards, and the American Music Awards.

She has also graced the stage with iconic entertainers such as Barbra Streisand, MC Hammer, Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson, and Marilyn Manson.

Finn was also a featured vocalist on Hammer’s Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ’em album which showcased hits like You Can’t Touch This. She also signed as a solo artiste on Hammer’s record label and toured the world with him for several years as backup singer and dancer.

Her film, television and theatre credits include projects like Anchorman, Breakin’ All the Rules and Bringing Down the House. She has also starred in off-Broadway theatre productions of Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’ and The Wiz.

On the Las Vegas Strip, Finn was an original cast member of the hit production Vegas! The Show and headlines her own shows that tour the US and Europe.

Milestone Productions managing director Grace Lee said that Malaysians never got the chance to catch Whitney in a full-fledged concert.

“As such,” Lee added, “this would be a great opportunity for Malaysian fans to experience what would be ‘the next best thing’ to watching her live here in Malaysia, thanks to Trina’s most amazing stage presence and impressive vocals that deliver pitch-perfect renditions of Whitney’s timeless hits.”

Sharing the stage with Finn will be a live band, as well as a group of background vocalists and dancers.

For more, visit the Milestone Entertainment Facebook page or website.