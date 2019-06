AWARD-WINNING singer-cum-musical actress Tan Soo Suan pays tribute to world-acclaimed Chinese songbird of the 1970s-1980s, the legendary Teresa Teng, in a concert aptly entitled The Moon Speaks For My Heart on July 6.

Teng died aged 42 after an asthma attack in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 1995. Despite her early demise, the Taiwanese singer remains an international icon till today.

Her evergreen songs have never lost their lustre. In a career that spanned 27 years, Teng left behind a huge collection of hit songs.

Among them are The Moon Speaks For My Heart, Fragrance of the Night, Thousand Words, Small Town Story and When Will You Return.

Tan will be performing these songs and more in this two-hour tribute concert held at the Grand Ballroom of Tropicana Golf & Country Resort in Petaling Jaya, starting at 8.30pm.

Tan is a star in her own right. She won the Boh Cameronian best musical actress award for her lead role in Empress Wu and the best vocal performance for Fragrance of the Night.

Besides starring roles in a string of musicals such as Butterfly Lovers – The Musical, I Have a Date With Spring and Glitz & Glamour, her recorded song Eternally was featured in the film I Don’t Want to Sleep Alone at the Venice International Film Festival 2006.

For tickets to the tribute concert, visit the Theatre Lounge Café website.