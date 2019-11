FRESH from an extensive Australian tour in May, Malaysia’s punk quartet Trophy Knives is back with its debut full-length album entitled Glass Ceiling.

Featuring 10 blistering new tracks, including the singles Burn and Hesitate which were released prior to the album’s official launch, Glass Ceiling is jam-packed with a mixture of heavy hitting drum grooves, chaotic guitar playing, omnious synth effects, and snarling vocals over melodic choruses that spit bile on complex issues, while remaining rooted in ordinary life.

Armed with a new perspective on music culminating from its members’ past experiences, and especially the recent tour Down Under, the band sheds its old skin by exploring territories previously never delved into, which is evident with Glass Ceiling.

Citing AFI, Fugazi, Refused, Billy Talent and Alkaline Trio as influences, Trophy Knives – which hails from Kuala Lumpur – consists of Vinesh (vocals), Syamir Ali (bass), Sani Khalid (lead guitar) and its latest addition, Ryan Lee Bhaskaran (drums).

Trophy Knives frontman Vinesh said: “The album is titled Glass Ceiling because we wanted to make a statement by breaking all forms of barriers which made this record, truly a coming-of-age record for the band.

“The entire process was rather unorthodox as we wrote the demos, shot the music videos and recorded final versions of these tracks simultaneously.”

He added: “Although it was a daunting task to constantly meet deadlines, we are extremely pleased with the end result. We are proud to finally get to share these tracks with everyone.”

Vinesh also wrote all 10 songs contained in the new album. Glass Ceiling is a truly independent effort, self-produced by the band itself.

In true celebratory fashion, the band solemnised the birth of the new record with a one-night-only album release show recently at Drumasia in collaboration with Urbanscapes where they played Glass Ceiling in its entirety for the very first time.

Adding fuel to the fire, local punk rock sweethearts TIM, and metalcore juggernauts Massacre Conspiracy were invited to open the show.

T.hirst from Singapore were also there to spin emo and punk classics from the nineties and noughties.

At least 150 of Trophy Knives’ most die-hard fans attended the show, which showcased the band in its maximised element.

It was the kind of show that turned mere believers into worshippers. The sweaty crowd was then treated to a chance at being among the first to purchase the album and its accompanying merchandise.

Glass Ceiling is now available on all major streaming services.