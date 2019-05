SONGSTRESS Tsai Chin (far right) is considered one of Taiwan’s greatest pop and folk singers.

Known as the ‘Patti Page of Taiwan’, a reference to the American pop-country legend of the 1950s, the singer is returning once again to the Arena of Stars at Resorts World Genting for a concert on June 8.

Born in Kaohsiung, Tsai grew up with the evergreen Mandarin and Hokkien songs of the 1950s and 1960s.

While studying at Shih Chien College in Taipei, she dabbled in live music, earning a reputation as an earnest folk singer.

She went on to record her first album Out of Songs in 1980, the first of her 26 studio albums, which yielded major hits like Just Like Your Tenderness, The Last Night, Reading You and The Spirit of Your Eyes.

These tunes helped establish her reputation for melancholic love songs that became iconic tunes of the 1980s and 1990s.

Her 2002 megahit, The Forgotten Times, became a recurring musical element in the famed Infernal Affairs film trilogy.

Tsai also had a long-running gig as a radio host on BCC, Taiwan’s largest station.

The singer’s upcoming concert at the Arena of Stars – titled The Presence of a Piano is the Presence of Art – is particularly special to the 60-year-old.

It is dedicated to her Malaysian fans and her close relationship with Resorts World Genting, for their support through her five decades in the music industry.

The concert will feature Tsai’s classic evergreen and greatest hits, reinterpreted with a modern twist.

“I am aiming to add new soul into old songs,” she says.

“I’m changing up the arrangements and mixing up the atmosphere; it’s the same ingredients but a new recipe.

“I hope my fans will enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed the creative process.”

Tickets for Tsai Chin Live in Genting 2019 are now on sale.