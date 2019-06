SOUTH KOREAN girl group Twice is bound for Malaysia for the Twicelights in Kuala Lumpur stop of its Twice World Tour 2019, at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 17.

Tickets to the concert are already on sale via the TicketCharge website.

The nine-member group – Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – had ONCEs (what fans of the group are fondly referred to) in tears last year when it had to cancel what was supposed to be the group’s maiden show in the country, due to safety concerns.

Known for its signature bubbly performances, Twice debuted under JYP Entertainment in October 2015, releasing hits like Cheer Up, TT, Like Ooh-Ahh, and Dance the Night Away.

Fancy, from the South Korean idols’ 2019 album Fancy You, and currently the most popular song on Spotify, has reached over 31 million streams on the platform to date.

For more on the concert, visit the iMe MY Facebook page.