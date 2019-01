U MOBILE is kicking off its #Barulahbest new year with two indie acts – Japanese-American artiste Mitski and South Korean rock band Hyukoh – live in Malaysia this February.

The shows are part of the Unlimited Grooves initiative to bring U Mobile customers closer to their music passion.

Mitski, who was hailed as the new vanguard of indie rock following the breakout success of her 2016 album Puberty 2, returns with Be the Cowboy, out via Dead Oceans.

Mitski’s carefully-crafted songs have often been portrayed as emotionally raw, overflowing confessionals from a fevered chosen girl.

But in her fifth album, the singer introduces a persona who has been teased before but never so fully.

Catch Mitski on Feb 18 at The Bee, Publika. Doors open at 7pm.

Meanwhile, Hyukoh is known for its departure from the highly-produced pop music that generally defines the K-pop genre.

The South Korean band released its first studio album, 23, in 2017. The title track, Tomboy, placed second on the Melon digital chart and first on the Genie, Bugs, and Olleh digital charts not long after its release.

The album also placed sixth on Billboard’s World Albums Chart in May 2017.

Catch Hyukoh’s performance at 7pm on Feb 20 at KL Live, where U Mobile customers with tickets will benefit from express entry to the show.

For more, visit u.my/grooves.