UPIN & IPIN: Keris Siamang Tunggal (Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris) , is one of the 32 international animation films for nomination in the Best Animation Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

This news was shared by the film’s producers Les’ Copaque Production on their social media.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is the first local animated film to be submitted for contention to this prestigious awards and regardless of whether it makes the cut or not, it is something the local industry can be extremely proud of.

Also on the list of hopefuls are Toy Story 4, The Secret Life of Pets 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Angry Birds Movie 2 as well as the soon to be released Frozen II.

Animated films produced outside the US, include French films Dilili in Paris, The Swallows of Kabul and I Lost My Body, Japanese film “Weathering with You” (which has also been chosen to represent its country for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film) and Spanish film Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Feb 9, 2020. Last year’s Oscar for Best Animated Feature went to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Current nominee predecessors Toy Story 3 and Frozen won Oscars in 2011 and 2014, respectively.