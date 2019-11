THE celebrated halls of the Dewan Filharmonic Petronas (DFP) will be filled with soul-stirring music as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents ‘Tales of Triumph’. The concert is set to be the perfect end to the month of November.

Tales of Triumph will be conducted by Roberto Abbado (pix) who is known for his crisp and dramatic music-making, and evocative command of styles among orchestras and opera productions.

A prolific recording conductor, he was honoured with the Franco Abbiati Prize by the National Association of Italian Music Critics as Conductor of the Year. He has also led the Royal Concertgebouw, Leipzig Gewandhaus and major orchestras in the United States.

Abbado returns to the DFP stage to lead the MPO as a interpreter of modern and contemporary music.

As for the music, ‘Tales of Triumph’ will feature three masterpieces by great German composers combined in a single programme offering some of the most stirring music ever created.

The concerts will open with Beethoven’s Overture to Coriolan, which is inspired by a man’s need to make difficult choices in life.

The programme also includes Hindemith’s opera excerpts Mathis der Maler, which translates to ‘Mathis the Painter’ (inspired by his friendship with a German Renaissance painter).

The concerts will close with Brahms’ First Symphony. Dubbed as ‘Beethoven’s Tenth’, its premiere took place in Karlshure, Germany, in 1876.

Tales of Triumph will be held on Saturday, Nov 30 at 8:30 pm and Sunday, Dec 1 at 3pm. Tickets are available now at DFP starting at RM56. Visit the MPO website for more information.