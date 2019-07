THE Angry Birds and green piggies are teaming up with the United Nations to tackle the issue of climate change.



In support of its ActNow climate campaign – a global call for citizen action on climate change – the birds are joined by frenemies the pigs to spread awareness about individual actions we can all take to combat climate change.



The partnership with the UN and the UN Foundation returns after the success of #AngryBirdsHappyPlanet in 2016.



Starring the Angry Birds, the green piggies, and the English-speaking voice cast behind The Angry Birds Movie 2, a public service announcement encouraging citizens to make a difference through everyday actions using the UN’s new online climate action tool, ActNow Bot.



According to director, outreach division, UN department of global communications Maher Nasser, “climate change is already impacting our world today regardless of where we live.”



He said: “It is through climate action – built on cooperation and collaboration within and across communities – that we can confront the climate crisis. We see many people around the world sounding the alarm and demanding action by world leaders.



“We are grateful to the Angry Birds for adding their voice again to the call for each of us to lead by example and demonstrate that every action counts.”



The ActNow Bot is an interactive chatbot on the UN’s website that connects users and recommends actions that can be taken to preserve the environment.



Completing each challenge is not only counted to encourage others to join but also to signal to world leaders and businesses that citizens want climate change action and are willing to act on it.



Come September, the collective actions will be presented at the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Summit in New York.



Meanwhile, the Angry Birds and pigs will be giving individualised tips like travelling more sustainably or eating less meat when they take over the ActNow Bot website from July 23 to 30.



The campaign aims to highlight the impact that collective action can have at this critical moment of our planet’s history.



The Angry Birds Movie 2 producer John Cohen said: “We are really proud that the United Nations and the Angry Birds continue to work on climate issues together through the#AngryBirdsHappyPlanet campaign.



“Even our beloved birds and pigs are putting their differences aside and coming together for this great cause. We all need to come together to help create a more sustainable world and I’m so happy that the Angry Birds will have a chance to help spread this universal message.”



Watch the PSA here: