IT’S the time of the year again when viral challenges are taking over the world by storm.

The latest challenge is the Bottle Cap Challenge, where participants have to unscrew the cap of a bottle in one swift kick.

Celebrities such as Jason Statham, Donnie Yen (who did it blindfolded) and John Mayer executed their moves perfectly.

Even Diplo managed to kick the bottle cap off thanks to his background in karate.

However, they will never defeat the five-time Grammy winner and Supreme Songbird Mariah Carey.

In her Instagram video , Carey looked like she was about to go in for the spin kick.

Instead, she put a finger to her ear and let loose her famous high-pitched ‘whistle register’ which sent the bottle cap flying off.

While it was obvious it was done with the help of some special effects, her hilarious stunt entertained many of her followers, including her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon commented, “Hilarious!” while Katherine McPhee wrote “Girl all the bottle caps in my room just popped off while watching this.”

Singer Rita Ora also admitted that Carey won the challenge hands down.

Unfortunately, one celebrity that is still struggling with the #BottleCapChallenge is Blake Shelton. Maybe the guys could give him some tips.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber did not learn from his previous stunt and has once again challenged Tom Cruise to the #BottleCapChallenge

So far, there are no reports whether Cruise has responded to the singer.