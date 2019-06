STREAMING service, Viu Malaysia, announced new Cantonese offerings including simulcast shows such as Retire To Queen and Limited Education.

Viu Malaysia viewers will now have access to the latest Cantonese dramas and variety shows, such as Hong Kong’s hit shows, as well as upcoming ViuTV Hong Kong original series.

“Viu promises to bring the latest and fresh content to its audiences and hence simulcast Cantonese content made perfect sense to us. The Chinese community is the second largest population in Malaysia. By bringing Cantonese stars such as Bowie Lam and Bernice Liu to Viu Malaysia, digital audiences seeking the latest entertainment from Hong Kong will be able to easily access it. We are also subtitling these shows in Bahasa Malaysia, as well as English and Chinese, to make sure that they can be enjoyed by all our Viu-ers in Malaysia,” said Kingsley Warner, General Manager, Vuclip Malaysia.

Find out more on www.viu.com.