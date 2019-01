FIVE SONGS are in contention for the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song Oscar – Lady Gaga’s Shallow from A Star Is Born, Kendrick Lamar’s All the Stars from Black Panther, Jennifer Hudson’s I’ll Fight from RBG, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, and When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Lady Gaga could pick up not one but two Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb 24; one for Best Original Song and the other for Leading Actress, thanks to her performances in A Star is Born.

Shallow, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Shallow becomes Gaga’s second Oscar nomination following Til It Happens to You from 2015’s The Hunting Ground.