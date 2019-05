BASED on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing into cinemas soon.

The live-action adventure comedy film centres the iconic bright blue hedgehog, as he navigates the complexities of life on earth.

Together with his newfound human friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Sonic must evade capture from the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carey), and prevent his plan for world domination.

Watch the official new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog above.