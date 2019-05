SET IN an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen is a drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof, embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.

HBO released the official teaser for the highly anticipated HBO Original series Watchmen, which will premiere in Asia the same time as the US this fall, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

Watchmen stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk.