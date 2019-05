IF YOU are a big fan of We Bare Bears and The Powerpuff Girls, you can catch the cool bear-bros and the mighty-girl trio on Astro Ria HD (Astro Channel 123) and Hello (Astro Channel 110) via Cartoon Network Pop & Watch, for a limited time from June 5 to June 30, in addition to the regular showtimes on Cartoon Network (CH 616).

On Astro Ria The Powerpuff Girls will be aired Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9.30am and We Bare Bears from 9.30am to 10am.

Meanwhile on Hello you can catch The Powerpuff Girls ay 9am to 9.30am on Mondays to Fridays and We Bare Bears from 7pm to 7.30pm on Mondays to Sundays.

Fans also stand a chance to win exciting merchandise during this time either oniine (www.astro.com.my) or by visiting selected Astro Customer Service centres.

For more information about The Powerpuff Girls and We Bare Bears, visit the Cartoon Network Asia Official Facebook page. Subscribe to Cartoon Network on Astro via Astro CH 200 or visit www.astro.com.my.