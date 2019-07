BREAKOUT pop group Why Don’t We is bringing its 8 Letters Tour to Kuala Lumpur for the very first time. This US band will be performing at the Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre, on Nov 14.

Why Don’t We has become one of pop music’s biggest breakout stories.

In under three years, it has amassed more than one billion global audio streams, four million Instagram followers, and YouTube views exceeding 450 million with over 2.8 million subscribers.

Prior to coming together as a band, the five members – Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron – stood out as performers in their own right on social media.

Seavey was even a finalist on Season 14 of American Idol.

In 2018, the band released its debut full-length album, 8 Letters, which features songs such as Hooked, Talk, 8 Letters, Come to Brazil and I Don’t Belong in this Club (with Macklemore) among others as well its soundtrack contribution to the UglyDolls movie, Don’t Change.

Tickets to the concert, which go on sale from Wednesday at 11am only through prworldwidelive.com and myticket.asia, will be sold personalised.

This means that the name of the ticket purchaser is printed on the ticket.

At the venue, the concert-goer may be required to provide a valid photo ID that matches the name on the ticket to gain admission.

This is one precaution the organisers are taking to prevent secondary sites and ticket touts from reselling tickets at inflated prices.