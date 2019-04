THE SAN DIEGO Comic-Con (SDCC), held at the San Diego Convention Centre in California, the US, from July 18 to 21 this year, is known for being the place to be and to be seen at by pop culture fans from all over the world.

At the SDCC (pix), fans attend panel discussions, catch exclusive first-looks of upcoming releases, get up close with their favourite stars, buy exclusive merchandise, and more.

Now Warner TV (Astro channel 719) is sending one lucky superfan and partner to the SDCC2019 in its San Diego Comic Con 2019 Flyaway Contest, exclusively for Astro’s Super Pack and Super Pack Plus customers.

Just answer four questions on Warner TV’s shows that only a superfan will know, and say why you are Warner TV’s biggest fan in 30 words or less – and you and your partner may be on your way to an all-expense-paid five-day-four-night trip to SDCC2019.

The grand prize includes two round trip economy flight tickets (arrive in San Diego on July 17, depart on July 21), one twin-sharing room for five days and four nights, two entry tickets to SDCC2019, airport transfer to and from hotel in San Diego, and two exclusive goodie bags.

Ten consolation prize winners will each win an exclusive goodie bag.

Contest runs till April 22. For more, visit the Astro Circle contest website for San Diego Comic Con 2019 Flyaway Contest.