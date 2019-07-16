World’s first branded iQIYI channel now on Astro

MALAYSIANS can soon enjoy the best of iQIYI content and services.

Starting with iQIYI HD (CH 300), the world’s first iQIYI branded channel on Astro, all Astro customers can access the content through TV and Astro Go at no charge.

Available from July 17, the iQIYI HD channel, offers exclusive and the latest original content as well as hit drama series, movies, reality and variety content.

More than 28 hours of fresh content every week including Same Day as China titles available on iQIYI HD.

Astro customers can look forward to their favourite titles including iQIYI Originals, such as sci-fi movie Story Machine; action series The Thunder and The First Light; sci-fiction series Bureau of Transformer; variety show Beautiful Youth; reality show The Rap of China 2019 as well as other big screen titles such as Spiritpact, The Mystical Treasure and The Revenge of Plant.