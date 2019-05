WITH X-Men movie Dark Phoenix heading to theaters the week of June 7, a new catch-up trailer takes viewers through events leading up to this franchise crescendo.

Presented as the last entry to an X-Men movie franchise that began in the year 2000, X-Men: Dark Phoenix has one of the superhero team’s main characters turn into a near unstoppable enemy.

Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner since 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, becomes the titular Dark Phoenix ushering in a final conflict for Charles Xavier’s supermutants to deal with.

But audiences don’t have to watch six preceding X-Men films to understand what led up to this point – there’s a 2-minute trailer for that, with a bonus peek at how Dark Phoenix itself plays out.

After Dark Phoenix, horror spin-off The New Mutants is dated for April 2020, while a third Deadpool movie is anticipated as well as a team-based offshoot using the X-Force name. - AFP