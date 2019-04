MEK MULUNG is a traditional Malay theatre art form that has been around for 400 years.

Originating from Kedah, this art form is not unlike the more well-known Makyong from Kelantan, with the actors dressed in elaborate costumes, enacting the drama in dance and song.

One group of proponents of this art form comes from Sekolah Seni Malaysia in Perak, where 35 students aged 13 to 16 study Mek Mulung, among other traditional art forms.

These students, comprising 13 boys and 22 girls, will be staging a Mek Mulung performance at Pentas 2 of the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) in Sentul, from May 3 to May 5.

Their performance, titled Mek Mulung: Lakhon Dewa Muda, is under the banner of The Actors Studio Teater Seni Rakyat.

These talented performers will be mentored by an army of industry greats, including the custodians of Malaysian traditional arts such as Zamzuriah Zahair (who has taken the role of script adapter and adviser), and Kamarul Baisah Hussin (music director).

Though young for their age, these performers are already international award winners, having conquered the hearts of audiences overseas.

Early this year, they won a gold award at the CCTV China 2019 Young China competition. And two years ago, they took first prize at the Monolit Festival International Talents competition in Spain.

Their coach, Mohamad Izwan Mohd Saad, recalls with pride: “People in Spain were mesmerised by our attire and our [performance]. They could not stop taking pictures of our dancers.”

He points out though the Spaniards did not understand a word of the songs, yet they could feel the emotions of the Mek Mulung performance.

Mohamad Izwan adds that their performance at klpac is a chance for Kuala Lumpur folk to find out what this art form is all about.

Show director Mohamad Izzat Ismail says the strength of the show lies in its wonderful songs, adding that “audiences are always attracted to the songs”. Mek Mulung: Lakhon Dewa Muda will have at least eight songs.

The story centres around handsome young prince Dewa Muda, who dreams about an old man who instructs him to hunt a golden deer in his ancestral forest.

The palace’s wise man, Wak Nujum, interprets the prince’s dream as an omen to prevent chaos in his country.

So Dewa Muda sets out on a journey with his entourage to hunt for the golden deer.

Along the way, he encounters many adventures, including meeting a princess, Tuan Puteri Ratna Mas, from a kingdom in the sky.

Zhafir Muzani, the show’s choreographer, says: “I have injected some contemporary elements into the show but I made sure it does not corrupt the traditional essence of Mek Mulung. It is important that we do not change the structure created by our ancestors.”

He believes shows like these help to preserve the traditional art forms, and expose them to the younger generation who have not heard or seen such performances before.

“We have many traditional theatres in our society, and we need to cherish them,” Zhafir says.

“Often we see adults performing traditional theatre. This time round, we are going to see children doing it. I believe child performers will attract a younger audience.”

Mek Mulung: Lakhon Dewa Muda is one of many shows lined up as part of The Actors Studio’s 30th Anniversary celebration.

Other shows include Kandang (which will be staged from today to April 29), and Transitions (May 23-26) directed by Omar Ali.