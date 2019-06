FORGET the upbeat dramas on high school life such as High School Musical and Glee.

Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor.

The series revolves around 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Euphoria begins its eight-episode season on June 17 ( same day as the US ) at 10am on HBO GO and at 11pm on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

Multimedia superstar Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

The series is created and written by Sam Levinson (HBO’s The Wizard of Lies), who also directs five episodes.

Also in Rue’s orbit are classmates Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), a jock whose anger issues mask insecurities; Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Nate’s on- and off-again girlfriend; Chris McKay (Algee Smith), a football star who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected; Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), whose sexual history continues to dog her; Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Cassie’s younger sister and Rue’s level-headed childhood friend; and Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), a bodyconscious teen.