SHE’S just been announced to play Catwoman in 2021’s The Batman, but did you know Zoë Kravitz has popped up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, X-Men: First Class, and even The Lego Batman Movie?

Kravitz played Peter Parker’s high school sweetheart Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the award-winning 2018 animated movie that had multiple incarnations of the Spider-Man character meet and ultimately defeat a common enemy.

In keeping with the movie’s multiple universe theme, Kravitz ended up playing two versions of Mary Jane, both of which were no longer married to Parker, though for different reasons.

The role was previously played by Kirsten Dunst, opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy, with several scenes -- such as the upside-down kiss and car smashing into a restaurant – referenced as part of Spider-Verse Parker’s back story.

In 2011’s X-Men: First Class, Kravitz played Angel Salvatore, a stripper with secret mutant powers that allow her to sprout wings and spit fireballs.

Recruited by Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr (later opponents leaders Professor X and Magneto), Angel eventually joins the movie’s ill-fated villain, Sebastian Shaw, in attempting to initiate a nuclear war and accelerate the rise of the supermutants.

However, it was Kravitz’s more recent involvement in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie that provides greatest continuity between previous exploits and 2021’s The Batman.

There she played a small but crucial role, assisting Batman’s crew as none other than a purple-clad Catwoman.

The Lego Batman Movie also contains another link to The Batman, as Jonah Hill was involved in the former and has been linked with the latter.

Although he’s not been officially confirmed, late September rumors suggest Hill wouldn’t follow the same path as Kravitz.

That’s because, having played Green Lantern in not only Lego Batman but also The Lego Movie and its sequel, he’s instead been connected with the role of either Penguin or Riddler –it was talk show host Conan O’Brien who played Riddler in The Lego Batman Movie, while the Penguin character was not cast. - AFP