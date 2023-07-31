Epic anime

GET ready for an otherworldly anime extravaganza as Disney+ Hotstar unveils the much-awaited cast for the mesmerising new series Phoenix: Eden17. This phenomenal adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s legendary masterpiece, Phoenix: Nostalgia, is set to ignite the screens worldwide on Sept 13, exclusively on Disney+.
Prepare to embark on a cosmic odyssey alongside Romi and her trusty companion George, brilliantly voiced by the talented Rie Miyazawa (known for her roles in The Moon and The 13 Lords of the Shogun) and Yosuke Kubozuka (famous for his performances in Sin Clock and Long Love Letter).
Together, they flee from a desolate Earth, seeking refuge on the promising planet of Eden17. However, their dreams of a utopian haven quickly shatter as they encounter a barren wasteland incapable of sustaining human life. In a desperate struggle for survival, Romi reluctantly enters a malfunctioning hibernation pod, awakening a staggering 1,300 years later.
To her astonishment, she finds herself in a metropolis built by the descendants of her son, Cain.
Although revered as a queen by the inhabitants of Eden17, Romi feels a profound sense of loneliness, compelling her to set her sights on returning to Earth in search of solace among the stars.
Joining this stellar cast are Honoka Yoshida (known for her role in Dai Byoin Senkyo) as Com and Issey Oagata (renowned for his appearances in Picu and Ishiko and Haneo: You’re Suing Me?) as Zudarban, a charismatic space merchant.
With visionary director Shojiro Nishimi at the helm (well known for his works on Tekkonkinkreet and Mutafukaz), and brought to life by the creative prowess of STUDIO4℃, featuring stunning character design by chief animation director Tatsuzou Nishita, and awe-inspiring art direction by Shinji Kimura, this anime sensation is set to be an audiovisual feast.
Enchanting melodies composed by the esteemed Takatsugu Muramatsu will further elevate the immersive experience. Mark your calendars for Sept 13, as Phoenix: Eden17 sets off on an extraordinary adventure, streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Get ready to witness the captivating fusion of art, storytelling, and imagination that will transport you to the far reaches of the cosmos.