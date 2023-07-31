Epic anime

GET ready for an otherworldly anime extravaganza as Disney+ Hotstar unveils the much-awaited cast for the mesmerising new series Phoenix: Eden17. This phenomenal adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s legendary masterpiece, Phoenix: Nostalgia, is set to ignite the screens worldwide on Sept 13, exclusively on Disney+.

Prepare to embark on a cosmic odyssey alongside Romi and her trusty companion George, brilliantly voiced by the talented Rie Miyazawa (known for her roles in The Moon and The 13 Lords of the Shogun) and Yosuke Kubozuka (famous for his performances in Sin Clock and Long Love Letter).

Together, they flee from a desolate Earth, seeking refuge on the promising planet of Eden17. However, their dreams of a utopian haven quickly shatter as they encounter a barren wasteland incapable of sustaining human life. In a desperate struggle for survival, Romi reluctantly enters a malfunctioning hibernation pod, awakening a staggering 1,300 years later.

To her astonishment, she finds herself in a metropolis built by the descendants of her son, Cain.