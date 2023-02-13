Equal parts good & bad

A RENOWNED Japanese horror artist and storyteller, Junji Ito has written and drawn countless celebrated mangas that delve into madness, depressive, perverse themes and abstract horror. In other words, Ito could be considered the modern H.P. Lovecraft.

The artist’s frenetic style, intense use of black, and “scratchy” art style to evoke emotions and horror are unique to him. He has produced well over 40 books.

In Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Studio Deen – a Japanese animation studio – presents 12 episodes that cover 20 different stories by Ito .

Maniac is the second attempt by Studio Deen and director Shinobu Tagashira to adapt Ito’s stories into an anime format. The first, Junji Ito Collection was released in 2018 and it was, quite frankly, terrible.

For this series, it was not as bad as the Studio Deen’s first attempt, despite most of the episodes being either outright unentertaining or bad.

The horror anime anthology opens with “The Strange Hikizuri Siblings”, where a photographer is invited to a house occupied by the titular siblings. This was not a good opener, because of how flat the horror, animation style and story presentation is.

More often than not, these flaws persist into the remaining episodes wholesale.

“Long Hair in the Attic” features a good revenge story themed around romantic manipulation and features a very insane concept of sentient hair, but if the animation style used by Studio Deen is juxtaposed with Ito’s drawing in the source material, the former looks like a downgrade.