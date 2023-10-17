Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain guitars up for auction

TWO iconic guitars, one belonging to Eric Clapton and the other to Kurt Cobain, are set to be auctioned in the US next month, each with an estimated value of up to US$2 million (RM9 million).

Julien’s Auctions in Nashville is organising the sale, featuring Clapton’s Gibson SG, famously known as “The Fool,” which he began using during Cream’s inaugural US tour.

This guitar is renowned for its custom-painted psychedelic finish, making it a highly recognisable icon and a symbol of the “Summer of Love” in 1967 — a pivotal moment in counter-cultural history.

Clapton’s Fool guitar, known for its unique sound, was given to Clapton by The Beatles’ George Harrison after his guitar was stolen. It is valued between US$1 million (RM4.7 million) and US$2 million (RM9 million).

Another item hitting the auction block next month is the left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar, known for being played by Nirvana’s frontman Cobain during the finale of the band’s 1993-1994 In Utero tour.

The blue Skystang I was among the models Cobain acquired for the tour and notably featured in the band’s final performance in Munich in 1994, as stated by the auction house.

This iconic piece is estimated to be valued between US$1 million (RM4.7 million) and US$2 million (RM9 million). Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s said, “The left-handed Fender guitar, finished in blue, holds immense significance as the most extensively documented and recognisable among all the instruments Kurt Cobain played on stage.”

Additionally, the auction encompasses Cobain’s cardigan, jeans and a pack of cigarettes. “The jeans you can see, we have photographs photo matched of Kurt performing with these jeans. So the last time that Kurt went to rehab, he left these items behind, including a pack of cigarettes — that is also in the auction,” Nolan added.

Julien’s has curated an impressive collection of over 1,000 historic items, once owned and used by an illustrious roster of music legends. This includes notable figures such as Kurt Cobain and Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Prince, The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Pete Townshend, Johnny Cash, Albert King, Dolly Parton and Eddie Van Halen, among numerous others.

The auction is scheduled to occur from Nov 16 to 18, both live at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville in Music City and online at julienslive.com. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the two guitars will be donated to the mental health charity Kicking the Stigma.