ESL One returns to Malaysia with high stakes

ESL, a brand under the ESL Faceit Group, has announced the return of ESL One, powered by Intel, to Malaysia. This prestigious Dota 2 tournament will gather 12 of the world’s top Dota 2 teams to compete for a remarkable prize pool of US$1,000,000 (RM4.6 million).
Unlike the previous three editions of ESL One powered by Intel, which were held in Genting, this year’s event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, with the playoff matches scheduled for Dec 15–17 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).
This year’s ESL One KL is set to kick off with an exciting group stage from Dec 11 to 13. This stage will feature two groups, each comprising six teams, competing in a single round-robin format.
The top six teams from the group stage will advance to the live playoffs that employ a double-elimination format. Details about the participating teams will be unveiled at a later date.
ESL Faceit group director of game ecosystems for Dota 2, Shane Clarke, expressed the anticipation surrounding ESL One’s return, especially among Dota fans in Southeast Asia. He emphasised that this year’s event in Kuala Lumpur aims to be bigger and more accessible than ever, as it marks a significant transition from Genting to the Malaysian capital.
The tournament promises to deliver a world-class esports experience at MITEC, and ESL is committed to continuing to bring top-tier live Dota 2 action and memorable experiences to the region. The first wave of tickets for this year’s ESL
One KL tickets are already available for purchase starting on Sept 21. Ticket prices are starting at RM149, catering to a range of fans. Those interested in securing their tickets can visit esl.gg/eslonemytickets. Throughout all stages of the tournament, fans can look forward to immersive artwork and references inspired by the event’s new theme, “Rise Above Fate.” ESL Faceit group senior marketing creative, Carolin Linden, elaborated on this innovative approach.
This year’s theme draws inspiration from Kuala Lumpur’s mystic allure and rich folklore, inviting players and fans on a transformative journey guided by Nerif, the Oracle and the Great Foreseer. Nerif’s prophecies not only predict the future but shape it, making the tournament’s outcome uncertain. As teams clash in the grand battle for supremacy, fate itself hangs in the balance.
This year’s ESL One KL will be broadcast live on the ESL Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as through dedicated broadcast partners. For the latest updates and information, fans can visit the official website and follow ESL Dota 2 on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. This event promises to be a spectacular celebration of Dota 2 and eSports in the heart of Malaysia.