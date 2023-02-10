ESL One returns to Malaysia with high stakes

ESL, a brand under the ESL Faceit Group, has announced the return of ESL One, powered by Intel, to Malaysia. This prestigious Dota 2 tournament will gather 12 of the world’s top Dota 2 teams to compete for a remarkable prize pool of US$1,000,000 (RM4.6 million).

Unlike the previous three editions of ESL One powered by Intel, which were held in Genting, this year’s event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, with the playoff matches scheduled for Dec 15–17 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

This year’s ESL One KL is set to kick off with an exciting group stage from Dec 11 to 13. This stage will feature two groups, each comprising six teams, competing in a single round-robin format.

The top six teams from the group stage will advance to the live playoffs that employ a double-elimination format. Details about the participating teams will be unveiled at a later date.