Eternals dominates box office

MARVEL’S new superhero flick, Eternals made an outstanding impression at the global box office over the weekend.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) entry secured US$90.7 million (RM337.30 million) in ticket sales during its international opening debut, therefore, pushing its total global amount to US$161.7 million (RM672.7 million).

Domestically in the US, the feature topped the box office with $71 million (RM295.40 million), making it the fourth-highest opening of the pandemic.

Despite its impressive financial performance, the film failed to impress critics. In fact, it has been crowned the lowest-rated film in the MCU universe. While the movie was praised for its diverse cast, Eternals was heavily criticised for its overstuffed plot and limited character development.

In addition to that, the movie has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait for featuring an openly gay superhero, a move which has drawn criticism from several of the film’s cast members.

However, the movie will be screened in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt without featuring any intimate scenes.