Eternals just wanna have fun

The stars of the Marvel movie dress up for Halloween

ON Sunday, Eternals stars Lauren Ridloff and Gemma Chan both shared throwback photos from a party that Angelina Jolie, 46, previously hosted while the cast was filming the soon-to-be-released Marvel film in the Canary Islands. Sharing a photo of herself and castmate Brian Tyree Henry dressed in Midsommar-themed costumes, Ridloff also shared a picture of herself posing beside Jolie, who was captured wearing a giraffe onesie. “No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe ... Happy Halloween,” Ridloff included as captions to the post.

Chan also shared the same pictures from the past Halloween outing on her own Instagram account, as well as an additional one of herself dressed as Uma Thurman’s Pulp Fiction character, while Eternals costar Richard Madden dressed as a skeleton. The actress captioned the post with a single ghost emoji. While recently chatting with Variety, the cast was asked about the Halloween party, which castmember Lia McHugh called “really fun” and said was “a pre-Covid celebration.” McHugh noted that she dressed as an angel, and Ridloff spoke in greater detail about Jolie’s giraffe costume, noting that the mother of six also sported “black heels” with it.