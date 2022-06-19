Ethan Hawke is fine being known as ‘Moon Knight’ guy

AFTER making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, and then appearing in Robert Eggers’ viking epic The Northman and with an upcoming role as a child killer in The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke’s year is popping off.

But these are not the reasons on why Hawke is currently trending on social media.

After young Stranger Things fans discovered that one Netflix series’ fan favourite characters, Robin, is played by Maya Hawke, the daughter of Ethan, they began to label him as “the Moon Knight guy”.

Seeing as how Hawke is a four-time Oscar nominee with almost 40 years of acting roles, fans of Hawke naturally became outraged at the inadequate description.

During a virtual press day for The Black Phone, Hawke acknowledged the trend and took it in stride.

“Well, that’s who I am to them, and that’s the fun of acting,” says Hawke.

“For years you’re the prep school kid from Dead Poets Society, then you’re the cop from Training Day. Then you’re the Gen-X’er from Reality Bites. Now I’m the Moon Knight guy.”

Maya, Ethan’s daughter with equally legendary actress Uma Thurman, broke out as an actress in the third season of Stranger Things, and continues to play a prominent role in the still-ongoing fourth season.

“It’s kind of fun for Maya and I both to be working in such a mainstream milieu that I haven’t spent a lot of time in,” he says.

At the end of the interview, Hawke bid farewell by saying: “Moon Knight guy signing off”.