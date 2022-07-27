Eurovision 2023 to take place in the UK

THE United Kingdom has been announced as the host of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Despite Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra winning this year’s contest which was held in Turin, Italy, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided that the country would not be able to host next year’s contest – an honour usually reserved for the previous year’s winner – due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Following the decision that, regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons the EBU explored a number of options with the winning broadcaster [Ukraine’s UA:PBC],” the EBU said in a statement.

It added: “As a result of discussions, the BBC, as runner up in the 2022 Contest, was invited by the EBU to act as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.”

Therefore, BBC will work alongside the EBU in the bidding process to pick the event’s next year’s host city. In addition, the two semi-finals and grand final will be produced by BBC.

BBC will also be seeking additional programming and content from producers across the market. Tim Davie, director general of the BBC has expressed great appreciation for the appointment.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

Prior to the assignation, the BBC had previously staged the Eurovision Song Contest in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.