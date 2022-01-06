Evans rumoured favourite for Kelly role

MARVEL superstar Chris Evans has very big shoes to fill this year! The 40-year-old is reportedly portraying renowned actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming film produced by John Logan.

According to a close source, Evans himself came up with the idea for the film.

The concept supposedly centres around a 12-year-old boy who works in the MGM Lot in 1952. While making his new movie, he befriends an imaginary Gene Kelly.

Although the untitled project is currently not attached with any studio, Evans is set to also produce it alongside trio – Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Mark Kassen.

The three will produce through their company T- Street Productions. While Oscar nominee, Logan will produce and also write the script for the feature.

The making of the project will be a reunion for Johnson, Bergman and Evans, who all joined forces in the 2019 blockbuster hit, Knives Out. The sequel is also reportedly in the works.

For reference, Gene Kelly was a musical genius who appeared in numerous iconic musicals. From 1949’s On the Town to 1952 Singin’ in the Rain, his dancing abilities transformed and paved the way for Hollywood musicals.

In fact, Kelly has been recognised as the pioneer in driving the cause for ballet to film viewers. As for Evans’s capability to bring the story to life, the actor has indeed proven that he is the right fit for the movie.

Apart from online postings of beautiful piano renditions, Evans actually got his start in musical theatre. The Boston native played Rudolph MacAfee in the musical Bye Bye Birdie as a child.

He was also set to appear in the theatrical version of Little Shop of Horrors. Unfortunately, it was sidelined due to the pandemic.