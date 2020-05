GROWING up, actress Nynaa Harizal actually wanted to be a pilot, as she was inspired by her father, a pilot himself.

This revelation may surprise some of her fans, who know her from roles in various feature films and telemovies over the past several years. In fact, the 24-year-old, who won the title of Dewi Remaja 2019 last year, has been in front of the camera from a very young age.

“When I was 10 years old, I participated in a photoshoot for the magazine Bintang Kecil. It was from there, that I started to develop a liking for being in front of the camera.

“I didn’t plan to be in the entertainment industry, to be honest. I wanted to be a pilot when I was in high school, but my mum didn’t allow me to do so. This is why I pursued a degree in Accounting & Finance, which I have recently completed,” she explained.

While pursuing her education, Nynaa shared: “I felt like I wanted to find a new hobby while studying. Since I liked being in front of the camera, I went for casting sessions at modelling agencies and [advertisement] agencies. I was given many opportunities to be featured in local magazines and commercials.

“I enjoyed it and found it very interesting. Since I had some free time on hand, I utilised my time for these shoots.”

Nynaa also managed to gain some worthwhile knowledge through her experiences.

“As of now, I have been in approximately 50-70 [advertisements] since I was 19 years old. From these experiences, I learned how to pose in front of the camera, how to act, and also what it takes to be in the industry.”

However, it was not all rainbows and butterflies for Nynaa.

“It wasn’t an easy journey for me as I was studying and working at the same time. The course that I was taking at that time was quite difficult, and it was a full-time course. It was quite difficult to manage my time. Thankfully, my mum, who is my manager, helped me to manage my schedule,” she shared.

Along the way, luck was on Nynaa’s side when she was approached by talent-seeking producers, and she experienced a huge shift in her career.