IT’S not unheard of for one to have multiple experiences in varying industries throughout their career. Just like Gan Jie Eau, also known as Happy Gan. With a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, Gan landed her very first job as a womenswear assistant buyer at the retail conglomerate Parkson, before relocating to China for six months, and eventually working as a negotiator in the real estate industry.

Following those stints, the 31-year-old finally discovered her passion for hosting TV programmes when the opportunity presented itself. As a TV host for 8TV’s 8 E-News, Gan covers entertainment news from all around Asia ranging from celebrity gossip to the latest trends on TV, music and movies.

She candidly shares: “Is it weird to say that I love talking? I’ve always imagined myself being on TV, and 8TV has given me that chance, which I grabbed immediately.”

Share with us the years leading up to your current gig as a TV host.

“Shortly after graduating from college, I had my first job as a womenswear assistant buyer at Parkson and later relocated to China for six months as an assistant general manager at another company.

“After coming back, I joined the real estate industry as a negotiator, and that was a really challenging period of time for me. I had to put up with immense pressure from my peers, on top of other challenges, while trying to survive the industry when it was at its lowest.

“Looking back, I don’t know how I manage to pull through six months of not getting paid, but it took a turn for the better when I eventually worked my way up the ladder and became the best negotiator at the real estate firm I was working for.

“When I decided to call it quits, I saw a bulletin posted by 8TV about an audition for a TV host for their programme 8 E-News. I tried my luck and gave it a go, and got the job.”

Have you always been so charismatic speaking in front of a live audience? “I wouldn’t say so. Since hosting a TV show was something very different from what I was doing previously, so I do have a certain level of fear each time I present the news, which is being broadcasted live on TV.

“There’s no such thing as ‘being fearless’ because there really isn’t any room for mistakes to be made on live TV. Instead of conquering the fear, over the years, I’ve built up my courage and I find it best to just live with it.”