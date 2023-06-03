‘Everything Everywhere’ sweeps Indie Spirit Awards

WITH under a week to go before this year’s Academy Awards, the race to the finish line continues to heat up for Hollywood’s leading films and filmmakers.

In particular, the fantastical Everything Everywhere All At Once received a boost in its chances over the weekend at the 2023 Spirit Independence Awards, which led all the films this year with eight nominations.

It ended up taking home a total of seven prizes, including for best feature. Michelle Yeoh also took home the award for best lead performance, a win made even more meaningful as the categories were gender-neutral. This meant that Yeoh was going up against someof the best male and female performances of the year.

Everything Everywhere’s seven wins tied it with Todd Field’s Tár, which also won for best cinematography. Both films were followed by Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun which took home five awards (it also won for best first feature).

In addition, the dramatic Women Talking was the recipient of this year’s Robert Altman award, which is given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

The Indie Spirit Awards have been one of the key indicators for the subsequent Oscars. The 2021 winner, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, repeated at the Oscars and took home the best picture prize.

It remains to be seen whether the same will happen for Everything Everywhere this year at the Oscars on March 12.