Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married

ACTORS Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have tied the knot. A source told People magazine on Monday that the two stars got married in a quiet backyard ceremony attended by family and close friends over the weekend.

“It was lovely and joyful,“ stated the insider. “The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple.”

McGregor and Winstead first met on the set of the TV series Fargo in 2016. The couple was originally rumoured to be dating in 2017, shortly after Winstead's divorce from ex-husband Riley Stearns, and before McGregor's divorce from long-term partner Eve Mavrakis in January 2018. After 22 years of marriage, McGregor and Mavrakis’ divorce was confirmed in 2020.

McGregor and Mavrakis have four children: Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 11. Meanwhile, McGregor and Winstead share a son named Laurie, who was born in June 2021.

Ewan and Winstead kept their relationship mostly private, although his eldest daughter Clara, 26, was the first one to break the news that their family had welcomed a new brother, in an Instagram post last year.

“Welcome to the world little brother... congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift,” she wrote alongside a picture of baby Laurie.

In 2020, Winstead spoke with Glamour UK on starting again after her first marriage ended. “I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew. I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not to know where that change is going to take you.”

McGregor is most known in the Star Wars universe for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, which he is set to reprise in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

Coincidentally, Winstead herself is slated to appear in the Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series in a mysterious role.

Congratulations to the happy couple!