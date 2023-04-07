Exciting collaboration on Barbie film soundtrack

IN a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig discussed their collaboration on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Barbie. The soundtrack features original songs performed by popular artists such as Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Charli XCX.

Robbie, who plays the lead role in the film, expressed her excitement about incorporating the iconic song Barbie Girl by Aqua. She believed that it was essential to pay homage to the hit song in a Barbie movie.

However, there seems to be a twist regarding the inclusion of Barbie Girl in the film. Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, manager of Aqua’s lead singer Lene Nystrøm, confirmed that the song would not be used in the movie. Møller-Jørgensen did not provide further details regarding the decision, but it is speculated that it may be related to the trademark violation lawsuit Mattel filed against Aqua in 1997.

Gerwig, the film’s director, reassured Robbie that they would find a creative way to include it.

According to Rolling Stone, Gerwig had always intended to include Barbie Girl in the soundtrack, given its global success in 1997. To give the song a fresh twist, Mark Ronson, the executive producer for the soundtrack, enlisted the talents of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for a remix titled Barbie World.

Ronson explained that the idea of having Nicki Minaj rhyme over a version of Barbie Girl had been a long-standing desire among fans. He also made a playful reference to Minaj’s devoted fanbase, known as the “Barbz.” Robbie was thrilled when Gerwig informed her about the collaboration between Minaj and Ice Spice. The thought of the two artists joining forces left her anticipating an enthusiastic response from her friends.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj treated their fans to a visually captivating music video that transported them to the enchanting realm of ‘Barbie World.’ The accompanying video, skillfully helmed by director Hannah Lux Davis, is a stunning display of vibrant pink hues. The rap duo, alongside their doll counterparts, can be seen leisurely enjoying the company of one another within their own unique rendition of the Barbie Dreamhouse.

The decision to feature both Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the remix of Barbie Girl is undeniably a brilliant move. The combination of Nicki’s fierce rhymes and Ice Spice’s infectious energy undoubtedly created a dynamic and unforgettable rendition of the iconic song.

Fans eagerly await the release of the full soundtrack, which will coincide with the film’s premiere on Friday, July 12. With a lineup of talented artists and the creative vision of Gerwig and Robbie, the soundtrack promises to be a significant component of the overall movie experience.