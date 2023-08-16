Exciting Disney+ Hotstar exclusive

DIVE into a captivating experience as Disney’s enchanting live-action retelling of the iconic animated masterpiece, The Little Mermaid, surfaces on Disney+ Hotstar this Sept 6.

Prepare to be awed as the magical tale that captured hearts in theatres, amassing a staggering US$542 million (RM2.477 billion) globally, finds a new home on your screens.

Immerse yourself in a treasure trove of bonus content, including a mesmerising performance by Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton, and be enthralled by the hauntingly beautiful melody Impossible Child.

This enchanting song is brought to life with the remarkable musical talents of multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and enriched by the lyrical genius of three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Delve deeper into the magical undersea world with behind-the-scenes insights such as Passing the Dinglehopper and a captivating breakdown of the iconic tune Under the Sea.

The Little Mermaid weaves an entrancing narrative around Ariel, a spirited and captivating young mermaid brimming with curiosity and a thirst for adventure.

The youngest daughter of King Triton, she defies convention and yearns to unravel the mysteries of the human world above. Her heart takes a fateful turn when she falls for the charismatic Prince Eric during a surface visit.

In a world where mermaids are forbidden from mingling with humans, Ariel embarks on a courageous journey, making a daring pact with the malevolent sea witch Ursula.

This decision thrusts her into the whirlpool of life on land, endangering not only her existence but also her father’s realm.

This cinematic masterpiece stars the remarkable Halle Bailey as Ariel, joined by Jonah Hauer-King as Eric and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs lending his voice to the iconic Sebastian.

Joining the stellar cast are Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Noma Dumezwenias as The Queen and Art Malik as Sir Grimsby.

Witness the brilliance of Oscar winner Bardem and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy channelling her unparalleled talent as Ursula.

Guided by the visionary direction of Oscar nominee Rob Marshall, and brought to life by the creative prowess of two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, this mesmerising spectacle features the timeless music of Menken, alongside lyrics by Howard Ashman and fresh verses crafted by Miranda.

Behind the scenes, the film is shepherded by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt, Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca and Marshall.

Executive producer Jeffrey Silver adds his magic touch to complete this extraordinary cinematic marvel.

Prepare to be swept away by the enchantment, emotions and melodies of The Little Mermaid as it surfaces exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, inviting you to relive the wonder and embark on an extraordinary aquatic odyssey like never before.