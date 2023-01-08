Exhilarating fun

A celebration of unity, style and unforgettable melodies

I HAD been eagerly anticipating the Good Vibes Festival for weeks, and finally, on July 21, the day had arrived. Held at the iconic Sepang International Circuit, the excitement was palpable as my colleague and I readied ourselves for an unforgettable experience. Our outfits had been planned meticulously, our accommodations were booked nearby, and our makeup game was on point. As we made our way to the festival grounds in the early hours of the morning, I could already feel the anticipation building up inside me. Attending a concert or music festival is always thrilling, and this one was no exception. The scorching heat of the morning was intense, but thankfully, we came prepared with handheld fans, which provided some much-needed relief. Despite the long walk to the VIP section, our exhaustion melted away when we finally reached our destination. The sight of comfortable seats awaiting us was a blessing, and from there, we enjoyed the acts on stage with a perfect view. We soaked in the incredible performances from our prime location until the clock struck 7pm, and we decided to venture further into the festival grounds to check out all the food vendors and other attractions (which were plentiful).

Tasty treats, silent disco parties, and carnival rides As we strolled around, we discovered a vibrant street of food booths that catered to every culinary desire. From delectable Western delights to mouthwatering Asian snacks and tidbits, the variety available was abundant and generously portioned for all hungry festival-goers. Each booth seemed to have been designed for Instagram-worthy pictures, making it an absolute treat for social media enthusiasts. Among the exciting attractions was a Ferris wheel, where enthusiastic festival-goers eagerly lined up to take a ride and get a spectacular view of the event from the top of the wheel. One of the most intriguing booths that caught our eye was the silent disco area. Participants donned headphones and danced enthusiastically with a DJ spinning high-energy tracks on a podium with a banner overhead that said “Welcome to the No Bad Vibes Club.” It was an unforgettable experience to witness so many people fully immersed in the music without uttering a single word. The event attendees were undoubtedly the heart and soul of the whole festival. I was amazed at the effort people put into their outfits, and one colour that dominated the crowd was pink. Barbie fever was in full effect, and everywhere I looked, I saw vibrant shades of pink, giving the entire venue a surreal Barbie and Ken vibe. The atmosphere was alive with excitement and a sense of unity as music lovers from all walks of life came together to celebrate their shared passions.

Exceptional acts Before the headlining international artists came on, attendees got to enjoy amazing performances from regional and local artists like Airliftz, Goldfish x JHN x WH, Jovynn, Leaism, Lullaboy, Lunadira, Miste Rodrigo, and Resort. Headlining acts for the first day included Dermot Kennedy, Cassian, Jake Scott, Sabrina Carpenter, Daniel Caeser and Anderson Paak with NxWorries. Each performer at the festival had their own loyal fan base, and they all put on spectacular shows. Among the standout headlining acts was Sabrina Carpenter, who received thunderous cheers from the crowd. Her stage presence and flawless performance had everyone singing along to her hits, creating a remarkable moment of unity. The atmosphere reached new heights during the performance by Anderson Paak and NxWorries, as the entire crowd lit up the night with their phone lights, forming a sea of twinkling stars. Paak’s set got everyone pumped up with his flawless rhythms and sultry R&B vocals. He even brought several lucky fans onstage to dance with him, making the crowd go wild. And Daniel Caesar was simply mesmerising, captivating everyone with his soulful voice and raw emotional delivery. The night was an enchanting blend of music, camaraderie, and sheer creative joy.