EXO’s Chanyeol unveils upcoming solo release

GET ready for an exciting musical journey as EXO’s very own Chanyeol gears up to drop a brand-new digital single. On Oct 16 KST, Chanyeol, a prominent member of EXO, treated fans to a sneak peek of his upcoming track titled Good Enough.

In a captivating teaser image, the multi-talented artist is depicted engrossed in a thrilling game of Jenga, offering a tantalising glimpse into what is in store. This snapshot, framed like a vintage VCR recording, exudes an unmistakable retro vibe that promises to take fans on a trip down memory lane.

Chanyeol’s previous musical ventures have consistently been major hits, and there is every reason to believe that Good Enough will follow suit. With a track record of success, this upcoming single is poised to be nothing short of exceptional.

While the Korean title of the song literally translates to “It’s fine or You can do it”, Chanyeol’s music is sure to be more than just fine — it is bound to be good. Mark your calendars for Oct 20 at 6 pm KST, as that is when Chanyeol’s much-anticipated single is set to drop.