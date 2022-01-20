EXO’s Chen welcomes second child

EXO’S Chen is officially a father of two after his wife recently gave birth to their second child.

The 29-year-old’s management agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival after the couple announced that they were expecting another child in November. However, the baby’s gender has not been exposed yet.

The South Korean superstar announced his marriage to a non-celebrity in Jan 2020 and welcomed their first child in April. Chen is currently serving in the military as a public service worker after being enlisted in October and is expected to be discharged in 2022.

The singer-songwriter first made his debut as an EXO member in 2012 and is also a part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX. Some of the superstar group’s biggest hits are Call Me Baby, Growl, Overdose, Mama and Monster. EXO has won over 100 music programme awards including Billboard Music Festival for Most Popular group and Mnet Asian Music Awards for Best Male Group as well as Album of the Year.