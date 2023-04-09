Expanding horizons

JAEHYUN stands out both within his groups, NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung, but diving into solo music has ignited a distinct creative spark for the K-pop sensation.

“When collaborating in a group, we amalgamate our ideas with a holistic vision. However, when I work individually, my focus shifts entirely to self-expression,” Jaehyun elaborates. “This shift in the creative process allows me to convey more unfiltered emotions and explore my unique style.”

It’s also an opportunity to share more of himself, his preferences, and his personal perspective with their devoted followers, collectively known as NCTzens. “It’s a wonderful way to offer my fans a glimpse into my leisure activities,” he remarks. “Moreover, it provides me with a platform to showcase my musical growth even more intimately through these individual projects.”

His most recent solo release, Horizon, premiered via STATION: NCT LAB, an initiative established by SM Entertainment in 2022. This programme empowers members of the expansive NCT collective to pursue their own creative endeavours alongside their group work. Jaehyun has capitalised on this opportunity, having previously dropped the solo track Forever Only in 2022.

Additionally, he recently released the mini album Perfume alongside two fellow bandmates, Doyoung and Jungwoo, forming the dynamic trio Dojaejung.

Horizon exudes a ‘90s R&B vibe, yet Jaehyun rejects genre constraints and continuously seeks inspiration from diverse musical genres. “I possess a broad musical palate. You’ll often find me with earphones or headphones, especially when I’m not engaged in conversation. I love staying connected to an array of music,” he shares.

One artist who has recently captured his attention is Pharrell Williams.

While the life of a K-pop idol is undoubtedly marked by remarkable moments, such as DoJaeJung’s groundbreaking performance at Fandom’s San Diego Comic-Con Party and Jaehyun’s imminent film debut in the upcoming thriller You’ll die in 6 hours, it was a seemingly ordinary day that sowed the seeds of Horizon.

“There was one day that lingered in my thoughts. It was a day like any other, spent on a flight to the next destination amidst a gloomy sky and bustling surroundings,” he reminisces. “As the plane ascended, I gazed out the window and witnessed a tranquil yet stunning skyline beyond the clouds. In that instant, I realised that, even at the same time and place, a slight shift in perspective could yield profound changes in perception. It was a change in how I viewed the world. I hope that my fans can experience happiness and joy as we share this moment together through my song.”

Horizon is available for streaming now, inviting listeners into Jaehyun’s musical journey and unique perspective.