THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present works of German masterpieces from the early Romantic period this Sunday at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) in KLCC.

The concert, themed German Grandeur, will open with Weber’s Overture to Der Freischütz taken from the third of his five complete operas.

This overture was heard nine months earlier in Copenhagen before the premiere of the opera in Berlin in 1821. It gained its status as a work that has all the hallmarks of musical romanticism.

Beethoven’s Symphony No.7 will close the concert. This work received its premiere at a gala benefit concert in 1813 in Vienna.

Its essence of music was described as ‘the Apotheosis of the Dance’.

Sandwiched in the middle of the two works is Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No.2, a happy blend of romantic and classical elements with melancholia and bravura on the one hand and textural transparency and formal clarity on the other.

Presenting this work with the MPO is Welsh pianist Llyr Williams (above) who is widely admired for his profound music intelligence and expressive interpretations.

Williams has performed all around the UK and also in Montreal, with a discography that is a reflection of an eclectic repertoire.

The concert will be led by MPO resident conductor Gerard Salonga.

