Exploring Manjung

Discover Manjung, a coastal distri ct brimming with natural beauty, culture and history

MANJUNG is a district located in the southwestern region of the state of Perak, Malaysia. Despite being relatively small in size when compared to other more densely-populated districts in the state, it has much to offer visitors seeking a break from city life. The district is also well known for being the home of Pangkor Island, a popular tourist attraction and the home of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), Lumut Naval Base and dockyard. This coastal district is known for its natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical significance, making it an ideal destination for visitors. Its lush rainforests, unique landmarks, and delectable local cuisine have made it a popular tourist destination in recent years. You can enjoy the rich range of the cultures and customs that exist here. Rivers and forts are the main features of the intriguing environment. Some of the unusual activities and locations you might discover at this location will astound you. So, whether you’re a solo traveller, a couple on a romantic getaway, or a family on vacation, there’s something for everyone in Manjung. This guide will highlight some of the best activities you can do there. PLACES TO GO

-> Sitiawan Tua Pek Kong Temple & Guanyin Temple The Tua Pek Kong Temple is one of the oldest temples in the country, said to be over a century old. It has recently undergone significant renovations, including the addition of more sculptures, a dragon tunnel, encircling walls, and a pagoda. The Queen Mother’s Stone, Guanyin’s Stone, and a total of 98 holy gold statues of varying sizes may all be found in the Tua Pek Kong Temple, which was constructed with the tallest and biggest 48-foot-long Tua Pek Kong stone carvings in Malaysia. There is a lovely designed garden with fake rocks, koi ponds, and other sculptures. The temple’s focal point is a huge statue of the sitting Maitreya Buddha. Address: Kampung Pasir Panjang Laut, 32000 Sitiawan, Perak.

-> Pulau Pangkor It’s no surprise, Pulau Pangkor is one of the must-visit destinations in the district. Located a mere three hours drive from Kuala Lumpur, it is well-known for its white sand beaches, beautiful blue sky, and turquoise water. It also has gorgeous landscapes, making it the perfect romantic hideaway. Pasir Bogak, Teluk Nipah, and Coral Beach are Pangkor’s most well-known and important beaches. Five islands make up Pangkor, with Pangkor serving as the major island. Pulau Mentagor, Pulau Giam, and Pangkor Laut are the three smaller islands. The interior of Pangkor Island is covered with forest, and it is also home to a variety of reptiles and amphibians. The island is also home to several historical landmarks, such as the Dutch Fort and the Fu Lin Kong Temple. Address: Pangkor, Perak, 32300, Malaysia

-> Dutch Fort Situated 2km south of Pangkor Town lies the well-preserved ruins of a Dutch fort with a contentious history. It serves as a subdued reminder of Pangkor’s colonial past. It was first built by the Dutch in 1670 for domestic use and as their base to control the booming tin trade in Perak. It was destroyed by local citizens in 1690, but the Dutch later reconstructed it as a fortress in 1743, before eventually being abandoned in 1748. Over the centuries the structure of the fort had fallen into disrepair due to neglect, before the Museums Department partially renovated the fort as a tourist destination in 1973. For visitors, a small park and a few gift shops have been constructed nearby. Address: Dutch Fort, Kampung Teluk Gedung, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak

-> Lumut Waterfront Lumut Waterfront is located in the sleepy fishing town of Lumut, around 84 kilometres from Ipoh and 12 kilometres from the town of Sitiawan. This charming waterfront area is also one of the main entryways to Pangkor island. The area hosts many seafood eateries and gift stores which sell many handicrafts, including those made from coral and seashells. This is also where the Royal Malaysian Navy’s headquarters and Boustead Naval Shipyard, Malaysia’s largest naval shipyard, are located. Address: Lumut Waterfront, 32200 Lumut, Perak, Malaysia

-> City Mangrove Park Located between Ipoh and Lumut Road in Seri Manjung, Mangrove Park is around ten minutes’ drive from Lumut Waterfront. Built in May 1994, this park was first opened to the general public in May 1995. The park was further renovated in 2005. It spans the mangrove swamp with a track that is 336 metres long and 6 metres wide. The area along the main highway to the river banks, bridges and walkways has also been developed, which makes exploring the region a pleasant and peaceful experience. Visitors may also run into some colonies of the erratic macaque monkeys in the area, and can spend time reading the instructional boards that have been installed along the route that represent some of the flora and wildlife. Address: Jln Pundut Raya 5, Desa Manjung Raya, 32200 Lumut, Perak

-> The Floating Mosque The first and only floating mosque in Perak, Masjid Al-Badr Seribu Selawat is one of the most eye-catching mosques in the nation. The mosque’s name is said to be inspired by a thousand different verses of the Islamic scriptures. Another factor that makes the mosque worthwhile to visit is its serene atmosphere. Set away from the bustle of Pulau Pangkor’s busier tourist districts, the mosque is a welcome presence in a peaceful neighbourhood. The mosque’s surrounds are tranquil and abundant with vegetation, making them ideal for anybody looking for a quiet vacation. Non-Muslims are also welcome to visit during non-prayer hours. Address: Unnamed Road, Pulau Pangkor, Perak, Malaysia. THINGS TO DO

-> Try the local food One of the highlights of visiting Manjung is trying the local cuisine. Well, if you’re a seafood lover, you’re in for a treat! The district is known for its delicious seafood dishes, such as fish curry, grilled fish, and seafood noodles. It is indeed a home to a vibrant food scene that offers a variety of delicious cuisines. From traditional Malay delicacies to international favourites, there is something to please every palate. For those who prefer meat-based dishes, you won’t be disappointed. Indulge in the aromatic flavours of traditional Malay dishes such as nasi lemak, rendang, and satay.

-> Enjoy the beaches Pangkor Island has many a wonderful beaches, such as Teluk Senangin, Pasir Panjang, Teluk Batik, and Pantai Remis. These beaches are ideal for going for a swim, soaking up some rays, and having a picnic with your loved ones. In addition, visitors have the opportunity to participate in a variety of water sports, including banana boat rides, jet skiing, and parasailing.

-> Go fishing Fishing is a popular activity here, thanks to its abundant marine life and abundance of fish species. Visitors can try their luck at fishing from the shore or renting a boat for deep-sea fishing. Whether you are a seasoned angler or a beginner, there are plenty of opportunities to cast your line and reel in a catch. Our recommendation is Pulau Sembilan, a group of nine islands off the coast of Manjung. This area is renowned for its rich marine life and is a popular spot for fishing enthusiasts. Visitors can charter a boat from Lumut or Teluk Batik to reach the islands and enjoy a day out in the open sea, surrounded by natural beauty and marine wildlife. Fishing in Pulau Sembilan is a must-try experience for anyone visiting Manjung, Perak.