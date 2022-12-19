Eye for an eye

STORIES with protagonists who have enhanced healing powers (Wolverine, Blade of the Immortal) that let them survive superhuman levels of abuse are not new nor are stories with main characters who are plagued with psychic visions of murders (Malignant, Medium) that turn out to be really happening. Disney+ Hotstar’s latest K-drama Connect takes things a step further and combines the two.

The six-part first season has Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, Kim Hye-jun as the leads and is directed by none other than the Japanese maestro Takashi Miike.

Connect starts off with aspiring singer Dong-soo kidnapped by a gang of organ sellers, drugged and tossed on a slab for ‘processing’.

What the viewer is treated to next is a tense, stomach-churning, education in Miike’s perverse style as the gang’s surgeon gleefully extracts Dong-soo’s eyes.

During the process, Dong-soo’s healing abilities (which is reminiscent of Blade of the Immortal’s Manji’s bloodworms) kick in causing Dong-soo to wake up mid-surgery much to his and the surgeon’s horror. Dong-soo manages to retrieve one of his eyes, but in the chaos leaves one behind which is eventually transplanted into Go Kyung-pyo’s serial killer, Jin-seop who has a penchant for turning regular Seoul citizens into corpse art.