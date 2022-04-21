Ezra Miller faces uncertain future after second arrest for assault in Hawaii

ACTOR Ezra Miller was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a woman in Hawaii, their second arrest on the islands within a month.

Miller was said to have thrown a chair at the victim around 1.30am after being asked to leave a private residence in Hawaii County.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” read the statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller was later arrested after being tracked down by the police. The victim was also treated for her injuries, but declined to be admitted to hospital.

This event indeed comes after three weeks Miller was released for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo. According to the authorities, The Flash star became “agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” said the police in a press release. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Hours after the incident, Miller then proceeded to harrassed a couple who invited Miller into their home. Unfortunately, it ended badly after Miller harassed the couple in their bedroom. The couple alleged the actor even stole their belongings – a passport, wallet, bank cards, and a driver’s license.

Considering the escalation of events, fans are worried about the actor’s health and if this would affect his future in the DC franchise.

So far, Warner Bros. has not released a formal statement about Miller’s arrest, nor about any changes to The Flash solo movie, which is currently still set to release on June 23, 2023.